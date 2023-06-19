Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $97.74. 9,037,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

