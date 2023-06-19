Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Update

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CIM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. 5,088,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.