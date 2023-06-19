China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

