Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 478,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.0 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

