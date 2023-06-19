Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 592,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,380. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $742.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

