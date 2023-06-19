Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cingulate Stock Performance
Shares of CING traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 108,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.