Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of CING traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. 108,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cingulate will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cingulate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cingulate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

