Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $491.36. The company had a trading volume of 625,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,615. Cintas has a twelve month low of $346.34 and a twelve month high of $497.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

