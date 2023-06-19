CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $47.70 on Thursday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $972.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

