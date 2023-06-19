Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,370,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 50,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 37,134,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,806,000 after buying an additional 7,735,281 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

