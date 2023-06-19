Citigroup Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $544.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $503.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.38. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

