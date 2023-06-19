Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 13.4% in May

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 224,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
See Also
