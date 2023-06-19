City State Bank Acquires 2,694 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 193,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

