City State Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

City State Bank lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,775 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

