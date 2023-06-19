City State Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.38. 2,820,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,791. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.