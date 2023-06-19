City State Bank Has $260,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.08. 2,675,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,452. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

