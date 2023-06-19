City State Bank Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.78. 3,111,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.