City State Bank Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.34. 1,561,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,543. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.15.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

