City State Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.53. The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,260. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $219.58 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.25.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

