City State Bank Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

City State Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $146.24. 164,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,138. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.