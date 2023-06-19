City State Bank Sells 825 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

City State Bank decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,192. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.