Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 168,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civeo by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Civeo

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.