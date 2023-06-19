Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.38% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFTY opened at $46.76 on Monday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.