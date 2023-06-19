Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDY opened at $470.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.38. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

