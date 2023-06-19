Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $5.56 Million Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF comprises 3.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.60% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after buying an additional 596,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,388,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,300,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after buying an additional 338,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

