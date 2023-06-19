Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $698,000 Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.