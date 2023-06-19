Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $614,000 Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned about 0.43% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

