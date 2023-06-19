Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IJH opened at $257.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

