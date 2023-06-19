Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 568,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 186,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,669. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

