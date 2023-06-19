Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Up 14.1% in May

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Clipper Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 72,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,638. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -84.44%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

