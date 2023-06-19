CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

