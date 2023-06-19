CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,394,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,363. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.