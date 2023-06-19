CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,998 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $565.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 288.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

