CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,879 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 455,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.