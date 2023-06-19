Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,423.20 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,328 ($29.13) per share, with a total value of £4,423.20 ($5,534.53).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 167 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($32.18) per share, with a total value of £4,295.24 ($5,374.42).

On Monday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 183 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,291.35 ($5,369.56).

On Thursday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.90), for a total value of £780,500 ($976,601.60).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($27.43), for a total value of £622,703.36 ($779,158.36).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,331.28 ($29.17). The company had a trading volume of 594,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,644. The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,403.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,757 ($21.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,422.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,176.36.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a €0.78 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 7,010.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.40) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.28) to GBX 2,545 ($31.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.78) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.04) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,552.50 ($31.94).

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

