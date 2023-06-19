Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,744,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,834. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

