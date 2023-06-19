Coin98 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.08 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $6.08 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003502 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006987 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015339 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

