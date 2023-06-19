Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 7,369,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,312. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

