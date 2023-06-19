Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 14,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

CL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,369,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.