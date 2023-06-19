Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.7 %

CMP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.22. 735,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

