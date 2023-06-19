Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Computer Programs and Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

CPSI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. 204,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,614. The company has a market capitalization of $360.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.50 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

