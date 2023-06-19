Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

CNFR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Conifer had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Conifer comprises approximately 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

