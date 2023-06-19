Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth $357,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 169,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,645. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

(Get Rating)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Recommended Stories

