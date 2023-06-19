Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

