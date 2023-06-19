Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded down $21.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,062.80. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,138.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,980.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,793.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.