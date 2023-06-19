Contrasting Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monro and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.33 billion 0.94 $39.05 million $1.19 33.19 Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Monro has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Monro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 2.95% 6.16% 2.48% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Monro and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allego has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 146.53%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Monro.

Summary

Monro beats Allego on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

