Contrasting Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CrossFirst Bankshares and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Southern States Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $265.79 million 2.01 $61.60 million $1.23 8.93 Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.10 $27.07 million $3.37 6.53

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 19.32% 11.13% 1.09% Southern States Bancshares 28.80% 15.46% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of First Security Bancorp.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

