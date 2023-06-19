Contrasting United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA) & Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA – Get Rating) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United American and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United American alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications 18.76% -7.43% -1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares United American and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.8% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United American and Consolidated Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American N/A N/A N/A $0.02 N/A Consolidated Communications $1.19 billion 0.36 $140.09 million $1.52 2.43

Consolidated Communications has higher revenue and earnings than United American. United American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consolidated Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats United American on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American

(Get Rating)

United American Corp. is a holding and management company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technologies. Its patented products include Jumiximage, blockchain PSTN, blockchaindome, and iFramed. The company was founded on July 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and high-speed fiber data transmission services to regional and national interexchange; and wireless carriers, including Ethernet, cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and colocation services. In addition, it sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. Further, the company offers video services comprising high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and in-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, it provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.