Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 869,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $10.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

