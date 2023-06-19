Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.85. 21,262,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

