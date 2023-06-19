Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. 169,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,406. The company has a market cap of $514.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

